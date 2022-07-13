GOSHEN — A Goshen company faces $42,000 in proposed fines for repeat safety violations involving cutting machines.
Foremost Fabricators, a maker of aluminum and laminated products for the RV market, was given proposed penalties totaling $42,000 following a state safety inspection. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration carried out the inspection between January and March.
