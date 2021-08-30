GOSHEN — In addition to taking precautions and getting vaccinated, the community can best support local hospitals by using primary and urgent care services when it’s not an emergency, officials said Monday.
“With the recent influx of extremely ill patients and high emergency department volumes, staffing remains challenging,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist.
