GOSHEN — Hospital officials continued to sound the alarm about a spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, calling the situation “critical” and asking residents to take stock of their holiday plans to reduce the risk of spread.
The number of COVID patients at Goshen Hospital was at 47 on Tuesday with the total number of admitted patients spiking to over 50 positive patients twice in recent days.
On average, four patients are being admitted each day – with the average length of stay for patients six days. The high number of COVID-19 patients continues to require rescheduling surgeries, screenings and procedures needed by other community members.
“The situation is critical,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and an infectious disease specialist. “The people of our community cannot afford to have our hospital focused completely on the needs of COVID-19 patients at the expense of other necessary procedures and surgeries. Our intensive care unit beds are full. We have had to send some patients who need intensive care to other facilities – and we may not have this option for long, as they are also filling up.”
Nafziger, in a news release, asked residents to review their Christmas plans “to reduce everyone’s risk.”
“We deeply appreciate the dedication and compassion of all our exceptional Colleagues and providers who have worked tirelessly through the days and nights to care for our patients,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “We also appreciate all the efforts of those in the community who take this virus seriously – and by doing so, are helping prevent the spread of the virus and hopefully helping to take the burden off our health care workers. We must work together as a community to have a greater impact.”
About 43 percent of eligible residents in Elkhart County are vaccinated against the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and the seven-day average positivity rate is at 19.4 percent, the highest it has been since this time last year.
Elkhart General Hospital on Friday also expressed concern about the jump in cases in recent weeks.
