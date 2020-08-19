GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department will reopen its splash pads for the remainder of the season beginning at noon Friday.
The splash pads in Goshen’s three locations will be active from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week. Rather than shutting them off on the Labor Day weekend, as done in years past, the splash pads will remain open until the weather begins cooling down consistently in the fall. Goshen’s three splash pad locations are at:
Rieth Park, South 13th Street, between Iowa and Illinois streets
Walnut Park, 224 E. Oakridge Ave.
New Goshen Rotary Club splash pad at Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave.
The splash pads were shut off this summer due to a concern about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.
To continue keeping the number of cases down, residents have been asked to continue following the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others and, with the exception of those playing in the splash pads, wear a face mask where social distancing cannot be achieved.
The Parks & Recreation Department may shut off the splash pads again if the city sees a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, a statement from the city said Wednesday. Updates will be available at goshen indiana.org or on social media at facebook.com/CityOf Goshen or twitter.com/Goshen_City.
