GOSHEN — Two Goshen teens charged with fatally shooting a man in the middle of the day last month have received an October trial date.
Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16, are charged with murder in the shooting of 27-year-old Santino Garcia. He was shot multiple times at a 7-Eleven on Elkhart Road at around 1 p.m. on April 23.
