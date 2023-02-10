GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council and the Goshen Community Schools Board will hold a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Police-Court Building, 111 East Jefferson St., in downtown Goshen.
Because this is a special meeting, there will be no official action. Still, the meeting is open to the public, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.