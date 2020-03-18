GOSHEN — Public access to Goshen city government buildings is being restricted under the threat of COVID-19.
Access to City Hall and the City Annex building will only be allowed weekdays between 8 a.m to noon, under an executive order signed by Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. The order was shared during the city council meeting Tuesday.
“We’re looking at changing several of our activities within the city – limiting the number of people that come into our buildings, but still making sure they have access through phone and internet,” he said. “We don’t want to shut the public off, we’re just changing the way we interact with them.”
A small area will be partitioned off for the public to enter, where city staff will make contact with them. City employees are instructed to make efforts to limit person-to-person contact with members of the public.
Outside of those four hours, contact with city departments is limited to phone and email. A list of city offices and phone numbers will be posted at the entrance of the buildings.
The city will continue to offer public services but some may be restricted or delayed, the order states. The city will also make accommodations for essential public meetings to continue being held in the city council chambers.
Additionally, department heads are instructed to analyze the operations of their departments and implement policies, procedures or protections meant to slow the spread of Covid-19 while still allowing the city to provide public services.
“Our police, our fire, utilities, streets – many of our city employees. We need to make sure they stay healthy so that we can continue running this community, which will become even more essential if businesses continue to slow down or shut down,” Stutsman said.
