GOSHEN — A delay in finishing the 9th Street multiuse path caused an extra expense of over $41,000 for consulting work, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission learned Tuesday.
The RDC approved an additional payment of $41,814 to Abonmarche Consultants Inc., which was related to a three-month delay in completing the project. The company provided additional details after questions came up when the bill was first presented to the RDC in May.
