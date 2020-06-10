GOSHEN — A delay in finishing the 9th Street multiuse path caused an extra expense of over $41,000 for consulting work, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission learned Tuesday.

The RDC approved an additional payment of $41,814 to Abonmarche Consultants Inc., which was related to a three-month delay in completing the project. The company provided additional details after questions came up when the bill was first presented to the RDC in May.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.