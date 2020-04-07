goshen bow pic

The Goshen Board of Works held its first live-streamed meeting Monday. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman attended in person, along with a few other city staff members, while board members Mike Landis and Mary Nichols attended remotely.

 Elkhart Truth staff

GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works approved funding agreements with three not-for-profits Monday.

The board approved 2020 funding agreements with the Boys and Girls Club of Goshen, the Center for Business Excellence and Downtown Goshen Inc.

