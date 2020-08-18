GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works opened six bids for a major street reconstruction project that could cost close to $1 million.
The board opened bids for the reconstruction of Douglas, Reynolds and 16th streets, a project that received partial funding from the state through the Community Crossings grant program. The Indiana Department of Transportation will provide up to $535,130 in matching funds.
The project involves a complete road replacement, including curbs and gutters, for the three streets east of Lincolnway East. It also includes improvements to the storm inlets in several spots to improve drainage.
The companies’ prices opened Monday include:
Walsh and Kelly – $1.11 million
Phend and Brown – $1.06 million
Niblock Excavating – $979,917
C&E Excavating Inc. – $965,445
Rieth Riley – $925,478
HRP Construction – $879,340
The bids were referred to the city Engineering Department for review.
Road closures
Also Monday, the board approved street closures for two different projects next week.
The first is the closure of Lincoln Avenue at the Steury Avenue intersection and the closure of the southbound lane of Steury between the 300 block and East Lincoln. The closures are effective Aug. 24-28.
Flaggers will be used to control traffic on Steury Avenue, and access to Lionshead Tire and Wheel will be available for shipping and receiving and for office parking. East Lincoln Avenue traffic will use Blackport Drive on the east end and Olive Street on the west end as a detour.
“We’ll come back at a later date. Lincoln Avenue, pretty much for the remainder of the year, will go one-way westbound,” said Public Works Director Dustin Sailor. “We’ll close the entire eastbound lane from Steury Avenue to Blackport, but that’ll be part of a future request.”
He said the closures are due to Selge Construction starting work on the East Goshen water main replacement project on Aug. 18. The work includes the installation of a water main through open cut excavation along the ditch on the west side of Steury Avenue.
Water services will be bored underneath Steury Avenue to the east, and driveways will be removed and replaced with asphalt pavement. The existing culvert will also be removed and restored.
The second phase of the project, expected in 2021, will include the replacement of driveways with concrete drives and curbs.
The second closure affects Indiana Avenue from Pike to Wilkinson street, also Aug. 24-28. Sailor said Lassus Brothers Oil Inc. requested the closure as their contractor abandons utility laterals and installs utility taps for a new gas station and convenience store at 1001 W. Pike St.
Traffic will be detoured onto Pike, Harrison and Wilkinson streets.
Log In
