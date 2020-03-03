Goshen Police patrolmen Brian Abshire and Michael Heckathorn received a life-saving award from the department Monday. Pictured, from left, are Abshire, Capt. David Miller, patrol division Chief Mario Mora and Heckathorn.
GOSHEN — Two Goshen Police officers were recognized for their life-saving actions when a woman’s pulse stopped after a reported drug overdose in February.
Patrol officers Brian Abshire and Michael Heckathorn received a life-saving award from the department during the Goshen Board of Works meeting Monday. They worked together to give medical aid to a woman who was reported unconscious on Feb. 7, according to information from Mario Mora, patrol division chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.