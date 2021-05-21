INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 120Water announced today the launch of its comprehensive Inventory Management Solution, an expanded offering that will help water systems build and validate their lead service line inventories - a foundational requirement for accessing pending federal infrastructure dollars and complying with new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR). LCRR requires all public water systems to submit an inventory documenting service line materials for both the private and public side.