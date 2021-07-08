GOSHEN — City officials moved toward the annexation of a large development area southeast of Goshen and adopted a climate action plan.
The Goshen Common Council on Tuesday gave an initial-reading vote to annexing more than 160 acres along C.R. 36 on the east edge of town. Developers plan to put two manufacturing buildings and a lamination building on part of the overall 313-acre area by 2023, as part of a first-round investment of $26 million.
