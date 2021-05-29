Goshen Board of Works

Members of the Goshen Board of Works and Public Safety are, from left, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Barb Swartley, Mike Landis, Mary Nichols and DeWayne Riouse.

 TRUTH STAFF

GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Board of Works and Public Safety will grow from three members to five.

The two new members are Barb Swartley and DeWayne Riouse; they begin serving Monday, June 7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.