GOSHEN — About $620,000 will be set aside for expenses related to COVID-19 in Goshen, including money that residents gave to help during the city’s last major threat.
Goshen Common Council voted Tuesday night to expand the uses allowed for the city’s Disaster Relief Fund beyond just natural disasters. The fund was established in July using leftover donations, mirrored by a match from the city, which came in after the February 2018 flooding that damaged over 300 structures.
Only $22,037 was drawn from the donated funds by a total of 15 applicants, for needs like home furnace and water heater repairs. The city decided to make the rest of the money, about $120,000, available to help in future disasters.
“There might be other needs that arise – I don’t know if it’s gonna end up being food eventually, or what that’ll be, but this fund will be there available to help with other needs outside of city government for the community,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.
He also proposed making another $500,000 available to supplement city department budgets, by borrowing from the trash pickup budget and creating a new line item for Emergency Supplies and Services. The move would allow the money to be made available immediately, without waiting for council to vote on an appropriation at a later meeting.
He said the money could be used for things like hiring a private communications firm to help the city get updates and information out and for buying personal protection and cleaning supplies. There are also a lot of unexpected expenses that could come up, he added, citing the $60,000 in overtime pay that accrued in just five days when Goshen police investigated a 2016 double homicide.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect everybody. This would be a big piece in allowing us to move forward with some items,” Stutsman said. “Originally, when I was looking at this, I was thinking of a quarter million to start with. The $500,000 came out of discussions about the Rainy Day Fund that we wanted to add.”
Council members voiced their support for the move.
“When the mayor talked about an additional appropriation, for me it’s a no-brainer. He did kick around a quarter million and I was like, ‘Let’s not mess around with tiny numbers so we have to keep doing this. Let’s just get it done,’” remarked Councilman Brett Weddell. “We could think of this if we had put the money in the Rainy Day Fund for a rainy day – I can’t think of how much rain we’ll be getting right now.”
Stutsman added that he will keep careful track of the money going out of the new fund. Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf pointed out that the State Board of Accounts is advising local governments to record spending on COVID-19 for potential federal reimbursement.
“We will only use what is related to this emergency out of this fund, other than that we’ll take it out of our budgets,” Stutsman said. “But again, we just don’t know what we’re getting into. This pandemic is unprecedented for the city of Goshen. We don’t know what all is going to be entailed here. But I think this amount of money definitely shows to our community how serious we are about doing everything we can to help.”
