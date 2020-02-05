GOSHEN — A man was shot in Goshen on Wednesday afternoon, and the Goshen Police Department is searching for two suspects.
Steve Friend of Goshen was in a car with a friend and the two suspects, according to a Goshen Police Facebook post. When the vehicle, which was driven by one of the suspects, arrived at 408½ River Ave., the other suspect attacked Friend by hitting him with a handgun. The suspect shot Friend in the right calf just below the knee just before 1 p.m., police said.
(1) comment
why would they transport to a hospital 30 miles away for a simple gunshot wound!
