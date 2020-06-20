GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of touching an underage girl inappropriately on several occasions.
Roberto Avila Jr., 41, is charged with child molesting as a Level 4 felony and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony. He was arrested Tuesday after a Goshen Police detective investigated a teenage girl's accusations that he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
