Goshen man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SOUTH BEND — A 55-year-old Goshen man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Jeffrey Munger faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the FBI office in Indianapolis.
