GOSHEN — A Goshen man faces felony drug charges after a high-speed chase south of Goshen.
Isidro Hernandez, 30, was arrested last week following a high-speed chase that lead to a crash and foot pursuit in a cornfield. He was charged with dealing between 5 and 10 grams of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a Level 2 felony.
His charges also include handgun possession by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bond.
In setting Hernandez’s bail amount, a court magistrate noted that he was already out on $75,000 bond for an April 2019 gun-related offense and has a history of criminal recklessness.
According to court documents:
A Goshen Police officer was on patrol around 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 4, in the 65000 block of U.S. 33, when he encountered a maroon Dodge Durango with three occupants. A check on the license plate showed the vehicle was reported stolen in Mishawaka.
The driver fled south on U.S. 33 immediately upon seeing the officer, and quickly reached speeds of 100 mph. The Dodge was passing cars recklessly and running red lights and stop signs as it continued south out of the city, taking a number of county roads before heading north again on C.R. 31.
The vehicle maintained a speed of 100 to 120 mph during the chase, according to police. It stopped briefly at an Amber Court address, where two women got out, then left through the yard and continued east on C.R. 42.
The chase ended after the Dodge turned south into a cornfield and wooded area behind 14014 C.R. 42. Officers found the vehicle crashed off-road somewhere between C.R. 42 and C.R. 44, but the driver had fled on foot.
Officers were warned that he may be armed because there was an empty gun holster in the vehicle. A 21-round handgun magazine and gun laser sight were also found in the Dodge, according to police.
Hernandez was found in a cornfield and taken into custody at 9:13 a.m. He was in possession of a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, police said.
Officers allege that in his pocket was a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth, in the weight of 8 grams. A number of individual bags were also found in the vehicle along with a digital scale.
The two women who got out of the Dodge were interviewed at the police station. Both said they were terrified and feared for their lives because of the reckless driving, and they identified the driver as Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.