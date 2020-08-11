GOSHEN — Up to $200 will be available to the hundreds of Goshen utility customers who are months behind on their bills.
About 600 households in Goshen could face shutoff when the statewide moratorium on utility disconnects ends Aug. 14. The Goshen Board of Works on Monday approved a temporary policy change to give customers with overdue bills the option to seek help from the city’s emergency relief fund or to enter a six-month payment plan.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman alerted city council to the number of outstanding bills and the prospect of mass water and sewer shutoffs during the Aug. 4 meeting. He noted the number was as high as 700, but the city has been reaching out to people to set up payment plans.
“Because of the length of time that these moratoriums have been in place, we had some customers that were already three months behind, so they were already on the shutoff (list),” he told the Board of Works Monday. “We’re six months later now, so we have some pretty high bills that people have accrued for one reason or another. I’m sure some have chosen not to pay during this time and others haven’t been able to pay, but it’s a little hard to follow our normal policy because of the dollar amounts we’re talking about.”
The policy change is in effect for the next two billing cycles, between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30. Under the policy change, late fees will be waived for anyone who is able to pay off their bill within three months.
The shutoff date will closely follow the end of the moratorium, Public Works Director Dustin Sailor said.
“It fluctuates, anything between 400 and 600 customers. We’re going into another billing cycle so that number will go back up,” he said. “Our shutoff date will be the 18th at this point. It gives people a chance to come in on the 17th and provide for paying or reaching an agreement to pay in the future.”
He added that most of the customers that they’re looking at are $300 or more behind on their bills.
The assistance program uses money from the city’s flood relief fund, with up to $200 available per household. The fund was set up after the February 2018 flood that damaged hundreds of structures, including many homes.
It was little-used, so in July 2019 the city opened the remaining $107,517 to individuals and households impacted by natural disasters.
Under an agreement passed Monday, Lacasa Inc. will administer the program for utility customers. Lacasa will take calls and emails from utility customers, meet with them virtually or over the phone and document how COVID-19 impacted their ability to pay their bill.
The organization will oversee the program for at least one month, starting Aug. 11. The city will pay Lacasa up to $4,000 for the work.
