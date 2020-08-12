GOSHEN — Eight years after a downtown business owner fell through the sidewalk in front of his South Main Street bar, Goshen city officials are still faced with dozens of underground vaults that pose a potential risk.
Dew Drop Inn owner Ken Carner fell 8 feet into an old underground vault attached to his building when a hole opened in the sidewalk in July 2012. The city engineering, building and fire departments worked through 2012 and 2013 to map and inspect other vaults downtown, and the city started a cost-sharing program to fill in the ones that posed the biggest risk.
Building owners paid to wall off their basement, the city paid to fill in the cavity and the cost to repair the sidewalk on top was split.
Thirty vaults had been closed by the time the cost-share program ended in 2018, according to Public Works Director Dustin Sailor. Some property owners closed their vaults without going through the program, and a few vaults, including the one under the Goshen Historical Society, were shored up or restored instead of eliminated.
But 27 still need to be addressed, he told the Goshen Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday.
Annual inspections were required for the vaults identified as the biggest concerns, but no known follow-up was done after reports were last received in 2015, he said. In some cases, problem vaults forced changes in the design for Main Street improvements in 2019, since they prevented surface improvements from being made above them.
Sailor’s staff broke the remaining 27 vaults into three categories based on a visual inspection: 12 safe sites with no apparent repairs needed, six sites in OK condition with future repairs likely required, and nine bad sites that need to have corrective measures done soon.
“It’s hard for me in a technical aspect, but I want to be cautious of not overstating my capabilities as a structural engineer and saying we’re just going with the word ‘bad,’” he remarked.
Sailor said he’d like to have the “OK” and “bad” vaults inspected by a structural engineer to help determine the next step. He estimated it could cost $3,000 per location.
Some RDC members balked at the cost.
“That’s gonna be expensive,” President Tom Stump said. “Why don’t you just say, ‘We think your vault’s ready to fall in, and we’re ready to pay to fill them up and put sidewalks over them, but you’re gonna have to build a wall so the fill dirt we dump in there isn’t going into your basement. And if you don’t do it, then you’re the one who’s liable.’”
He expressed a hope that the city can take care of the vault problem once and for all, since they’re only going to get worse with time.
Others asked about enforcement actions the city could take, though city attorney Larry Barkes pointed out that taking building owners to court wouldn’t save the city any money. But an engineer’s report would strengthen the city’s hand if they chose that option, he added.
Commission member Brett Weddell asked if the city could do something similar to what it did to stop restaurant owners from dumping their grease and enforce the use of grease traps. Sailor said that was handled through a city council ordinance.
“This is for the safety of the city. It seems like it’s a similar comparison,” Weddell said. “If we’ve got people refusing to do the right thing for the safety of people walking up and down the streets.”
After further discussion, Redevelopment Director Mark Brinson indicated they would bring some proposals from structural engineers for the RDC to consider in September.
