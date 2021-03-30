GOSHEN — Goshen Health and Goshen College recently entered into a partnership to pair the next generation of public health leaders with learning projects that officials say will positively impact the health of the community.
These projects engage students in solving problems related to improving access to health care, increasing patient satisfaction, assessing community health needs and reducing obesity, according to a news release from Goshen Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.