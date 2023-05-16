Goshen halts permits for Comcast over sidewalk repair

GOSHEN — Comcast will not receive any work permits from the City of Goshen until the company repairs a sidewalk panel.
The Goshen Board of Works voted Monday to temporarily halt the issuance of any permits to the cable company after hearing that a sidewalk panel along White Blossom Drive has been missing for months. The panel was removed while Comcast was doing work in early March but the company didn’t replace it or request the required inspection as part of the permit, according to Josh Corwin, city engineer.
