GOSHEN — Goshen will take advantage of a new program to serve sustainability efforts in Elkhart County.
The Goshen Board of Works this week approved an agreement to place AmeriCorps members with the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience. The city will hire one full-time member and one part-time member for the program year at a cost of $16,500.
The Michiana Area Council of Governments recently launched the program, with the aim of having the first group of members from the federal agency serve in the areas of environmental sustainability and economic resilience. MACOG will manage the program by recruiting and training AmeriCorps members, who were given the list of service sites to choose from.
The first cohort of 15 AmeriCorps members will work from October to August.
The list of service sites in the region includes a perishable food rescue program in South Bend, the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium, and the Tolson Center and the Environmental Center in Elkhart.
In Goshen, Environmental Resilience Director Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley said the full-time member will help the city pursue its Climate Action Plan goals by filling out some of their active transportation designs.
“She’s starting in an effort to better understand some of our bike and pedestrian path needs. The way that those meet needs and also helping to define needs. Then she’ll continue to work in some other capacity,” he said. “MACOG has been very interested in helping communities in Michiana to fully develop their active transportation capacities – that is, non-motorized transportation capacities.”
He said the part-time member will work mainly in the city’s forestry efforts.
“We have a fledgling public orchard at Abshire park that she’s going to help us reinvigorate and make some connections in the community to further that project, as well as some invasive species efforts in other parts of our woodlands,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said.
He said both AmeriCorps members are recent college graduates who will be picking up some entry-level experience by working with his department. The environmental department will benefit from the extra manpower.
“They will be receiving quite a bit of coaching both from our department but also from MACOG, especially with regards to the active transportation, where they do have specialists involved working to further our biker-friendly credential here in the city as part of the work that this individual will be doing,” he said. “There will be plenty of coaching for her along the way, but she brings the extra hours and the ability to dig into some of the details that we need help with.”
