GOSHEN — A Goshen manufacturer has asked a judge to step in and reverse a city council decision on a large apartment project.
Gleason Industrial Products Inc. filed the petition for judicial review following the city’s rezoning of land just to the south of the factory. The June 27 rezoning of 620 E. Douglas St. – which Goshen Common Council granted weeks after rejecting the request – allowed plans for a $31 million mixed-use apartment complex to move ahead.
