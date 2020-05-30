Goshen College lays out fall campus reopening plans

GOSHEN — Goshen College has mapped out plans for safely holding on-campus classes and opening residence halls this fall for students. The plans include moving up and streamlining the academic calendar, flexible residential options and flexible classroom formats.
“I know from my years in public health that our small size, our generously spaced campus and our culture of personal responsiveness are significant advantages as we return to campus,” said President Rebecca Stoltzfus, who has a doctoral degree in human nutrition. “Protecting each other’s health will require new and specific policies and procedures, as well as changes in habits and behaviors – nothing short of a truly community-wide effort, including altruism on the part of every student and employee. This is required because in this pandemic the health of each individual depends on the health of the community, and vice versa.”
