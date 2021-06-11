GOSHEN — City Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf announced his resignation Friday, a little more than 18 months after winning the position.
“It is with regret that I announce my resignation,” Scharf said in a statement. “My last day as Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Goshen will be Friday, June 18. I plan to refocus my energy onto other endeavors, which will allow me more time to care for my two young children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.