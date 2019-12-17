GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works approved a number of vehicle purchases for the police and fire departments Monday.
The board approved the $292,421 purchase of a 2020 Star-of-Life certified ambulance from Horton Emergency Vehicles. The vehicle includes optional equipment such as a left-side bench and a fridge for medications.
The bid from the Grove City, Ohio, supplier was the lowest of three bids the board had opened at the June 10 meeting. The company also offered materials and equipment that exceeded the city’s original parameters in many cases.
Also Monday, the board approved the purchase of police patrol SUVs from EBY Ford Sales of Goshen at a cost of $39,059 each. Another supplier, Burnworth-Zollars of Ligonier, had submitted a slightly lower bid, but it was rejected because it didn’t include all of the information the city required.
The actual contract with EBY Ford was not yet approved because the city may lower the number of vehicles it buys from three to two.
The board also approved the purchase of a 2020 Chevy Tahoe for the Goshen Police Department at a cost of $37,510. The purchase from Kelley Chevrolet in Fort Wayne was negotiated by the City of Fort Wayne and opened to other government agencies.
Wilden Avenue funding
And the board voted to approve a new contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation for money being provided for the reconstruction of Wilden Avenue. Goshen received an 80-20 match of federal funds through INDOT in 2014, but the amount has increased since then from $705,000 to $5.6 million.
Civil Traffic Engineer Leslie Biek said the larger amount doesn’t reflect a change in scope to the project but the way INDOT calculates funding depending on which phase of a project falls within its current Transportation Improvement Plan. For example, if the design phase of a project is the only part that falls within the period that INDOT is looking ahead at, the agency’s numbers won’t yet reflect the full project cost.
Biek also noted that the $5.6 million figure may change again, depending on the designs that are drawn up early next year, but that it should be pretty close. To date, $155,861 has been spent on eligible project costs.
The project is slated for sometime in 2022. It includes road surface, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements between Rock Run Creek and 6th Street, according to Biek.
She said the Wilden Avenue project was started in 2014 but was switched out with a phase of the Kercher Road improvement project, so that both halves of that project could be done back to back.
