GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works approved a $17,065 geotechnical services agreement in preparation for the East Goshen water main replacement project.
The agreement calls for Alt & Witzig Engineering Inc. to provide site information that will help with the design and construction of the replacement water line. The water main in the Lincoln Avenue corridor was installed before 1933, and recent analysis showed it has a lower-than-desirable flow rate, according to information from Public Works Director Dustin Sailor.
