GOSHEN — An overdue bill assistance program has reduced the risk of water shutoff for many Goshen customers, but the real test is expected to come in three weeks.
The Goshen Board of Works voted earlier this month to make the city's 2018 flood relief fund available for some of the hundreds of households facing utility shutoffs. The statewide moratorium on disconnects ended Aug. 14, which put at risk more than 400 Goshen households who are months behind on their bills.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said Tuesday that when the time came for the first billing zone slated for shutoffs, the number of affected customers there had been reduced to 38. The zone includes many businesses and a few residential customers, so the real test of the program is expected when more residential customers are scheduled for shutoff on Sept. 9.
"Our big residential zone is coming, but we're hoping the same trend will happen there. So far, out of the assistance program, to get down to 38, we've only had to use just a little over $4,300," he told Goshen City Council. "They're working hard to get payment plans going for everybody. They are seeing a significant number of people who've just been waiting, and they're actually coming in and paying it off right away. We are feeling really good that we're not gonna have nearly as many shutoffs as we thought. During a health crisis, that's the last thing you want, people without water."
Bill assistance comes in the form of a fund transfer, from one city department account to another, of up to $200. Stutsman said it didn't seem like a good idea for the city not to collect any money at all on the overdue bills, facing financial uncertainty itself because of the pandemic.
The assistance program was set up in early 2018, using donated funds matched by the city, to help property owners affected by river flooding. Enough was left over that the city later made it available to victims of other natural disasters.
Council corrected an oversight on Tuesday by contributing the city's originally pledged match to the fund, which amounted to $74,506.
The city hired Lacasa Inc. to administer the bill assistance program, since Public Works Director Dustin Sailor said the utility department wasn't set up to perform social service evaluations. Lacasa will take calls and emails from utility customers, meet with them virtually or over the phone and document how COVID-19 impacted their ability to pay their bill.
Sailor said out of the 42 applications received for the first billing zone, Lacasa screened out seven as ineligible.
The organization will oversee the program for at least one month, and will be paid up to $4,000 by the city. The city has been reaching out to many customers directly, but customers who are behind on their bills can also call the utilities office at 574-533-9399 to learn more.
