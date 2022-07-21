This photo taken the day after the flooding began to occur in 2018 shows the high water covering Linway Plaza in Goshen. A plan adopted this week describes ways the city can reduce the impact of flooding in the worst-hit areas and guide development to safer zones.
Elkhart Truth file photo
Pictured are the flood resilience areas identified in the plan adopted Monday.
GOSHEN — Common Council has adopted a Flood Resilience Plan, which looks at ways to mitigate the risk in an increasingly flood-prone city.
The plan describes ways the city could reduce the impact of flooding in the worst-hit areas and guide development to safer zones. Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, who directs the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience, described it as a playbook for preparedness.
