GOSHEN — The Redevelopment Commission offered further loan forgiveness to Goshen Theater on Tuesday.
The RDC voted to forgive portions of two loans given to Goshen Theater Inc. to purchase and renovate the building. Those include an $850,000 loan given in 2019 for renovation, of which they forgave another $85,000, and $150,000 for acquisition, of which they forgave $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.