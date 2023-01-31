GOSHEN — Matt Fisher, a nearly 30-year Goshen resident and community volunteer, has filed his candidacy for the City Council on a platform of working with others to grow the population by supporting quality jobs and businesses and providing excellent city services.
“I’m ready to work with the mayor, other council members and the city employees to continue making Goshen a desirable place to live and draw others to our diverse Maple City,” Fisher said. “As a council member, I would support attracting businesses that continue to build upon the existing strengths of the city and provide quality jobs for Goshen residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.