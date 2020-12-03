GOSHEN — In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, Goshen Home Medical and DK Promotions are providing free reusable, washable masks and mask lanyards for anyone 65 years or older, at-risk or in need.
The drive-thru mask giveaway will be held Friday at the following locations. Recipients should look for the Goshen Home Medical van.
