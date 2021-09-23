GOSHEN — Squad cars, fire trucks and plows – the city invites residents to come downtown Saturday to interact with municipal vehicles and meet staff.
Goshen’s Touch-a-Truck event, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Main Street between Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue, offers children the opportunity to touch, climb and explore the city’s equipment, truck and other vehicles. The event is free and open to the public.
