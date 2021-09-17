GOSHEN — A former church volunteer accused of molesting five boys is expected to enter an admission later this year.
Scott Christner, 46, of Goshen, faces a total of 12 charges after the alleged victims said he inappropriately touched them multiple times between 2012 and 2019. The boys, the youngest of whom was under 12 at the time of the alleged incidents, were in Christner’s care when he was a volunteer leader of their church youth group.
