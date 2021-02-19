The Golden Knights, a precision military parachuting team, performed at the air show in Goshen in 2018. The event was canceled in 2020, and organizers on Friday said the July 2021 event would be postponed, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
GOSHEN — Goshen’s annual air and fireworks show at Goshen Municipal Airport, an event normally attended by thousands of residents, will be pushed back until further notice this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday.
America’s Freedom Fest, slated for Saturday, July 10, has been postponed until further notice in light of the uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.