GOSHEN — Hundreds of people are named as plaintiffs in a new lawsuit brought against Goshen Hospital following its 2019 disclosure that certain patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases.
The lawsuit was filed in Elkhart County court Thursday on behalf of over 300 people, including patients and their spouses and parents. They were among the patients who received a letter from Goshen Hospital in November 2019 saying that some instruments used during their surgeries earlier that year “may or may not have been completely sterile.”
