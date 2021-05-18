GOSHEN — The Indiana State Department of Health and the Elkhart County Health Department have coordinated a mobile vaccine clinic at Goshen High School from Thursday through Saturday and will present several health officials and community representatives to answer questions on the first day of the clinic.
The clinic will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines. Appointments can be made by dialing 211 or going to OurShot.IN.Gov, but walk-ins will be welcome as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.