GOSHEN -- Two people were arrested Monday as police investigated a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Officers conducted a traffic stop about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincolnway East and College Avenue on a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in several catalytic converter thefts, the Goshen Police Department said. While conducting the traffic stop, officers located methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.
