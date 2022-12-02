GOSHEN — An Elkhart man received a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to two child sex crimes.
Yen Banegas Ramos, 40, received two consecutive six-year sentences Thursday after he admitted to two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. One term will be served in the Indiana Department of Corrections and the other six years will be spent on probation.
