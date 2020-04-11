GOSHEN — The Goshen Moose Lodge 836 will host a free Easter supper for pick up on Sunday.
Meals will be available with order from 1 to 4 p.m. or until meals are gone. Members of the Goshen Moose Lodge 836 and Women of the Moose Lodge 1047 will volunteer their time for the meal.
Families are asked to order only what they need so more can be fed.
Orders may be placed beginning at 12:45 p.m. Sunday by calling 574-534-2461
The meal will be distributed at the Goshen Moose Lodge 836, 388 Johnston St., Goshen. Orders may be picked up curbside only.
