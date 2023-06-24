Goshen Health introduced a robot to aid orthopedic surgeons with joint replacements. Pictured with the robot are, from right, are Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO; Lisa Wine, Goshen Health chief financial officer; Ben Magestro, Perioperative Services administrator; Jon Yoder, Goshen Physicians vice president; Dr. David Coil, Goshen Physicians medical director; Dr. Kyle Carlson, Goshen Physicians orthopedic surgeon; and Kyla Wolferman, Goshen Physicians director.
Photo provided / Goshen Health
GOSHEN — Goshen Health has introduced a new team member, Ollie the Orthobot, who will assist orthopedic surgeons with knee and hip replacements.
The Mako SmartRobotics system has been in use at the hospital since May 24 and was introduced to the public this week. Goshen Orthopedics is the only practice in Elkhart County and one of the select few in northern Indiana to offer robotic hip replacements with the robotic arm, the hospital said.
