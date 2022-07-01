Handing over the keys to the bus, from left, are Dave Simmons, Mo Miller, Karina Sanchez, Bianca Sanchez, Don Graves, Assistant Chief Steffen Schrock, Assistant Chief Anthony Powell and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
GOSHEN — The district is donating a school bus to city firefighters to use as a training tool.
Anthony “Mo” Miller and Dave Simmons, Goshen Community Schools bus mechanics, initiated the project with the Goshen Fire Department. The district had a school bus determined to be no longer be usable by the school system, officials said. With approval from the director of transportation, the mechanics offered the bus to the fire department for use as a training tool.
