GOSHEN — Goshen College has been awarded a $299,904 campus grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Office on Violence Against Women to build on current resources available to prevent domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking over the next three years.
While Goshen College has been dedicated and invested in prevention education initiatives, additional focus and resources will be beneficial to better address specific groups of students on campus, including athletes, LGBTQ+ students and Latino students, the school said. The grant will help develop a Community Coordinated Response Team, train Campus Safety officers and provide additional prevention education materials and assessment tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.