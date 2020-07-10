GOSHEN — The City of Goshen is closing its splash pads and indoor rental facilities in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Walnut Park splash pad and Rieth Park splash pad will be closed beginning 8 p.m. Friday. The newly constructed Rotary Splash Pad located at Pringle Park will not open for the time being, the city said.
