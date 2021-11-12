Goshen aluminum startup builds Syracuse plant

Pictured during a groundbreaking in Syracuse for Aluminum Insights are, from left, Steve Brenneman, business development, Niles Graber Alvarez, chief financial officer, and Jeff Miller, chief executive officer.
SYRACUSE — A Goshen-based aluminum supplier founded last year is building a multimillion-dollar plant in Syracuse.
Aluminum Insights announced this week a $17.5 million investment in a new aluminum extrusion facility in Syracuse. The company’s equipment will be installed in a 76,000-square-foot building, with 500 kilowatts of rooftop solar panels and eight acres of native grassland and trees surrounding the plant.
