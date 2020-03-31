GOSHEN — The annual Goshen air show, America's Freedom Fest, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Randy Sharkey, manager of the Goshen Municipal Airport, announced that he has received confirmation that America’s Freedom Fest, originally scheduled for July 11, has been canceled for 2020.
"This has been a very difficult decision for us to make," said Gregg Lanzen, president of the board of directors for America’s Freedom Fest. "As much as we wanted to hold this event for the enjoyment of our community, the health care needs of our families, friends and neighbors is of utmost importance right now. So, under the guidance of our federal, state and local health officials, we have decided to close this year’s event."
The board will immediately begin to plan for America’s Freedom Fest in July 2021.
"We had secured what we believed to be one of the best air show lineups our event has ever seen, and we will work hard to hopefully secure the same acts along with possibly some exciting new additions for 2021," he said.
The annual air show and fireworks draws an estimated 25,000 spectators to the airport each year. Sharkey said the safety and health of volunteers, performers, vendors and spectators is the top priority.
Air Supremacy over Goshen, the remote control model show that was scheduled for July 16-18 at the airport is also canceled.
RJ Monroe, Air Supremacy’s co-founder, said he fully supports the decision and looks forward to hosting the event in 2021. All pre-paid entries will be refunded 100% with payments going out within the next few days.
“I know many people in Goshen look forward to these great community events; I understand this was not an easy decision for the event organizers to make,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “However, I do applaud their foresight and care, above all else, for the well-being of our community. I would like to use this opportunity to remind residents and businesses to continue taking precautions and staying home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Maple City.”
