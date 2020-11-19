Garbage truck tipped over ABC57 11-19-2020

A garbage truck was tipped over in a crash on Thursday morning at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart.

 ABC57 photo / Tyler Locke

ELKHART — A garbage truck was tipped over Thursday morning in a crash that closed the intersection and injured one person.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m.

Infiniti in crash ABC57 11-19-2020

The driver of the Infiniti that hit the garbage truck was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.