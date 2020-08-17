ELKHART — It’s the day before a big show at The Lerner Theatre and, suddenly, the sound system stops working. Replacing it is expensive, and getting an appropriation from the City Council could take weeks. The show cannot go on.
That is the nightmare scenario that Friends of the Lerner wants to make sure never becomes reality. The not-for-profit organization has its checkbook available for emergency situations like this hypothetical scenario and can help the theater on much shorter notice than the municipal government. With the Elkhart City Council’s appropriation of $500,000 for the Friends on Monday, the group now has the financial means to fund emergency repairs for the next decade.
This type of assistance from Friends of the Lerner is not new. In fact, the group has saved shows in the past, according to theater’s executive director, Michelle Frank.
“We had an example of a lighting board that went down,” Frank said. “And with Friends of the Lerner’s help, we were able to secure the funding very quickly to be able to get a board for the next night’s show.”
By having the city appropriate $500,000 for the emergency repair fund, the city, through the friends, pays for the repairs of its own theater while benefiting from the flexibility of the Friends of the Lerner.
Friends of the Lerner has its own money as well – about $2.5 million – and that money can now be spent paying for and bringing shows to the theater that would not otherwise play in Elkhart, Frank said.
This proposal, which first came to the City Council in late 2019 was delayed but came back to the council this month, though it took another detour through the council’s Finance Committee-of-the-Whole, as David Henke, R-3, wanted to make changes to the wording of the grant, which is technically a 10-year forgivable loan.
The city’s corporate attorney, John Espar, explained that the wording now makes it clear that this is a one-time appropriation and that the city is not required to replenish the fund every time money is spent. The Friends of the Lerner must report to the city each year how much was spent and for what, and they can request additional funding when it becomes necessary.
To spend the money, Frank must sign a written request and submit it to the Lerner Governing Board’s president, vice president or another member of the executive committee for their signature before delivering it to the Friends of the Lerner. Each request must specify the amount of funding requested, how it will be spent, and why it is an emergency. The theater itself will then be responsible for spending the money.
Mary Olson, R-at-large, supported the appropriation along with the rest of the council. She said that when people started talking about renovating the theater more than 10 years ago, many were hesitant about spending millions of dollars on a project that might not be successful in the long run. It turned out well, though.
“I, to this day, have never heard a taxpayer approach me with, ‘why did you do it?’ And I lost a lot of sleep over that. I don’t regret it for a moment,” Olson said.
She said that, in addition to the obvious advantages of it being a beautiful space for entertainment and gatherings, the renovated theater is a great economic development tool to draw people to the city. With all that, it would not make sense to not make this arrangement with Friends of the Lerner, Olson argued.
“We have an obligation. We can’t ask the taxpayers to fund the $16 million bond and then not take care of the property,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.